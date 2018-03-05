UPDATE: Two injured, one critical in Oakland Avenue shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Two injured, one critical in Oakland Avenue shooting

Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two people were injured in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Oakland Avenue. One victim is in critical condition.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a fight between a group of men.

A white Dodge Challenger was hit multiple times during the shooting.

According to a tweet from JPD, the man was shot in the arm and a car was also hit by rounds. 

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

