UPDATE: Two injured, one critical in Oakland Avenue shooting

JPD is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Oakland Avenue. Source: WLBT

Two people were injured in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Oakland Avenue. One victim is in critical condition.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a fight between a group of men.

A white Dodge Challenger was hit multiple times during the shooting.

According to a tweet from JPD, the man was shot in the arm and a car was also hit by rounds.

#JPD is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Oakland Ave. Initial reports are of a male shot in the arm. A vehicle was also impacted by rounds. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 5, 2018

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

