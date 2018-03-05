Crystal Williams, 53

Crystal Williams, a 53-year-old black woman, died Friday, March 2, 2018, after a stabbing at her home on Maple Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the home shortly after 11:30 a.m. and discovered Williams' body near the back of the structure.

Investigators said Williams was stabbed in the neck by her son, 22-year-old Devin Williams, who now faces a murder charge.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

