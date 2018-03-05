Man wrongfully released in Hinds County wanted by U.S. Marshals

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is requesting help from the public in locating a man who was wrongfully released from a Hinds County courthouse on March 1.

Kenneth Lewis is wanted for failure to appear on armed robbery charges through the Ridgeland Police Department. He is also wanted for armed robbery through the Clinton Police Department.

Lewis is 5'7, weighing 145 pounds.

He has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or by clicking here.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

