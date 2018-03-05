Jackson neighborhood bands together to fight crime and improve safety

Residents in one Jackson neighborhood are banding together to fight off crime and make improvements to their area. Source: WLBT

They've created a homeowner's association, elected officers and drawn up a master plan.

LOHO Homeowner's Association acting President John Morgan Hughes says his home was broken into twice last fall. He was home both times and the police caught the intruders, but it's something he doesn't want his neighbors to have to endure.

"We always say you can get angry or you can get action," said Hughes. "We decided as a community that were going to band together and form this homeowner's organization and focus on things like increasing our security."

They are planning to install cameras at some of their neighborhood entrances. There's currently 11 entrances, but they'd like to reduce that down to four.

The neighborhood is bordered by Interstate 55 on the west, Ridgewood Road on the east, Meadowbrook to the north and Eastover Drive to the south.

"We're going to use nice landscape," explained Hughes. "Kind of curbed closure model that still allows for runners and bikers and folks that want to enjoy the outdoors and want to enjoy the community coming in and out, but limit our ingress and egress out of the neighborhood."

Organizers of the group say they want to reduce crime and increase property values.

They will be asking members to pay an association fee to fund their planned goals which some residents are excited about.

"I know everyone is interested in cameras and more security and the police have been wonderful in this area about cruising the streets talking to neighbors," said Sally Walker. "It's a good, positive thing that's going to happen if we can get the money and financing to do it all."

