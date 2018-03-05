SLIDESHOW: Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in the Jackson a - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SLIDESHOW: Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in the Jackson area

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Source Zillow.com via The Overby Company Source Zillow.com via The Overby Company
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Are you ready for an upgrade or perhaps just curious about how the other half live? 

Either way, it's fun to look at the big beautiful houses we'll never be able to afford. Check out these listings for the most expensive homes on the market right now in the Jackson metro area provided by Zillow.com

FULL LIST BELOW (Price: High to Low):

1. 1507 Southern Trace Blvd, Clinton - $3,960,000

  • 440 acres
  • 1,931 square foot
  • 4 beds
  • 3 baths
  • Two home
  • Barn
  • Shed
  • Patio
  • Outside kitchen
  • Pool
  • 3-car carport
  • Workshop
  • Deck

Contact: Charla Conlee, Century 21 (601) 924-7552

2. 1183 Robinson Springs Road, Madison - $2,100,000

  • 14+ acres
  • 7,400 square foot
  • 5 beds
  • 7 baths
  • Guest house
  • Gunite Saltwater pool, hot tub and waterfall
  • Barn
  • Billiard room
  • Exercise room w/ sauna

Contact: Juanita Kennedy, Kennedy & Company Real Estate, Inc. (601) 898-2999

3. 1612 Douglass Drive, Jackson - $1,875,000

  • 7,603 square foot
  • 5 beds
  • 7 baths
  • Outside fireplace and kitchen
  • Pool
  • Wet bar

Contact: Walker Tann, Nix-Tann and Associates (601) 982-7918

4. 401 William Glen Ct, Madison - $1,850,000

  • 7,612 square foot
  • 7 beds
  • 6 baths
  • Waterfront
  • Crystal chandeliers, beautiful archways
  • Study/library
  • Outdoor kitchen
  • Screened porch
  • Two laundry rooms

Contact: Johnson Williamson, Williamson Real Estate Inc. (601) 540-1197

5. 114 Woodland Circle, Jackson - $1,795,000

  • 7,542 square foot
  • 6 beds
  • 8 baths
  • Pool and pool house
  • Hardwood floors
  • Wine cellar
  • Tennis courts
  • Listed in the National Registry for Historic Places

Contact: Amanda Overby, The Overby Company (601) 366-8511

6. 190 Kirkwood Place, Jackson - $1,595,000

  • 5,918 square foot
  • 4 beds
  • 6 baths
  • Exercise room
  • Screened porch
  • Pool

Contact: Jane Anne Barksdale, Nix-Tann & Associates, Inc. (601) 982-7918

7. 110 Hidden Oak Trail, Ridgeland - $1,550,000

  • 6,300 square feet
  • 5 beds
  • 7 baths
  • Shared private pond
  • Three fireplaces
  • Outdoor kitchen and grill
  • Screened porch
  • Extra large walk in pantry
  • Built-in bar and wine cooler

Contact: Terri Wissel, Marketplace Real Estate (601) 427-5088

8. 109 Cove Lane, Madison - $1,499,000

  • 9,591 square foot
  • 6 beds
  • 6 baths
  • Waterfront
  • Exercise room
  • Media room/game room
  • Guest house

Contact: Susan Albritton, Berkshire Hathaway Ann Prewitt - (601) 898-0663

9. 123 Garrison Way, Flowood - $1,499,000

  • 7.500 square feet
  • 6 beds
  • Luxurious kitchen
  • Game room
  • Gym
  • Media room

Contact: Tye Densford, Milner Realty Inc. - (601) 941-1622

10. 112 Langdon Drive, Madison - $1,490,000

  • 7,200 square foot
  • 4 beds
  • 7 baths
  • Indoor custom storm shelter
  • Outdoor living and kitchen area
  • Pool and jacuzzi
  • Heated and cooled pool house

Contact: Tori Heard, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gateway Real Estate - (601) 853-0414

