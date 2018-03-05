SLIDESHOW: Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in the Jackson area

Are you ready for an upgrade or perhaps just curious about how the other half live?

Either way, it's fun to look at the big beautiful houses we'll never be able to afford. Check out these listings for the most expensive homes on the market right now in the Jackson metro area provided by Zillow.com.

FULL LIST BELOW (Price: High to Low):

1. 1507 Southern Trace Blvd, Clinton - $3,960,000

440 acres

1,931 square foot

4 beds

3 baths

Two home

Barn

Shed

Patio

Outside kitchen

Pool

3-car carport

Workshop

Deck

Contact: Charla Conlee, Century 21 (601) 924-7552

2. 1183 Robinson Springs Road, Madison - $2,100,000

14+ acres

7,400 square foot

5 beds

7 baths

Guest house

Gunite Saltwater pool, hot tub and waterfall

Barn

Billiard room

Exercise room w/ sauna

Contact: Juanita Kennedy, Kennedy & Company Real Estate, Inc. (601) 898-2999

3. 1612 Douglass Drive, Jackson - $1,875,000

7,603 square foot

5 beds

7 baths

Outside fireplace and kitchen

Pool

Wet bar

Contact: Walker Tann, Nix-Tann and Associates (601) 982-7918

4. 401 William Glen Ct, Madison - $1,850,000

7,612 square foot

7 beds

6 baths

Waterfront

Crystal chandeliers, beautiful archways

Study/library

Outdoor kitchen

Screened porch

Two laundry rooms

Contact: Johnson Williamson, Williamson Real Estate Inc. (601) 540-1197

5. 114 Woodland Circle, Jackson - $1,795,000

7,542 square foot

6 beds

8 baths

Pool and pool house

Hardwood floors

Wine cellar

Tennis courts

Listed in the National Registry for Historic Places

Contact: Amanda Overby, The Overby Company (601) 366-8511

6. 190 Kirkwood Place, Jackson - $1,595,000

5,918 square foot

4 beds

6 baths

Exercise room

Screened porch

Pool

Contact: Jane Anne Barksdale, Nix-Tann & Associates, Inc. (601) 982-7918

7. 110 Hidden Oak Trail, Ridgeland - $1,550,000

6,300 square feet

5 beds

7 baths

Shared private pond

Three fireplaces

Outdoor kitchen and grill

Screened porch

Extra large walk in pantry

Built-in bar and wine cooler

Contact: Terri Wissel, Marketplace Real Estate (601) 427-5088

8. 109 Cove Lane, Madison - $1,499,000

9,591 square foot

6 beds

6 baths

Waterfront

Exercise room

Media room/game room

Guest house

Contact: Susan Albritton, Berkshire Hathaway Ann Prewitt - (601) 898-0663

9. 123 Garrison Way, Flowood - $1,499,000

7.500 square feet

6 beds

Luxurious kitchen

Game room

Gym

Media room

Contact: Tye Densford, Milner Realty Inc. - (601) 941-1622

10. 112 Langdon Drive, Madison - $1,490,000

7,200 square foot

4 beds

7 baths

Indoor custom storm shelter

Outdoor living and kitchen area

Pool and jacuzzi

Heated and cooled pool house

Contact: Tori Heard, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gateway Real Estate - (601) 853-0414

