JPD needs help identifying the body of man killed in a hit and run

Jackson Police are working to solve yet another mystery after a body was found just off a west Jackson street. It is a hit and run investigation.

There is also new information in the investigation of a woman found dead on a roadway Friday.

"We don't know how long he's actually been there," said JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes.

Around 8:00 a.m. Monday a man's body was found on Dixon Road near McCain Avenue. Investigators found him about 15 feet from the roadway.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart says the victim is a black man in his 60's. He did not have any identification with him.

A motorist called 911 after spotting the body. Police say evidence suggests the man was walking when he was hit.

"It doesn't appear that this happened this morning," said Holmes. "It very well could have happened within the last couple of days, but again that's still under investigation and we are in the preliminary stages."

The coroner says Tiffany Gregory who was found early Friday morning on Highway 49 is also a hit and run victim.

The 37-year-old's body was found partially in the roadway by a trucker near Cynthia Road around 3:00 a.m.

"You took somebody's life, and you know who you are," said Gregory's aunt Terry Pruitt during a candlelight vigil honoring her niece's life.

Gregory's family is hoping someone saw something or knows how she died.

"I'm grateful for the support," added Pruitt. "I mean my niece was a Godly child and I mean she was a beautiful child, and we just hate to see her leave this way. I mean we just don't know what happened, and we're just trying to get answers."

If you have any information about either case, please call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crimestoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).

