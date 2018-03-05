Mike Espy to run for Thad Cochran's Senate seat

Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran. Source: mikespy.com

Former U.S. Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy confirmed to WLBT that he intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.

"I just learned of the pending resignation of Sen. Cochran- a person I admire and respect, and who has done so much for Mississippi over his tenure. However, now that he has announced his pending resignation I would like to declare my strong intention to run for the United States Senate (for the Cochran seat)," Espy said in a statement Monday. "It’s been some time since I worked in Washington and I have witnessed with dismay the continuing dysfunction. I have proven that I can work with everyone as long as the goal is a better Mississippi."

On Monday, Cochran announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1, 2018.

Espy became Assistant State Attorney General from 1984 to 1985, when he was elected as a Democrat to the 100th Congress in 1986 from Mississippi's 2nd congressional district.

He defeated two-term Republican Webb Franklin to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi at the federal level since Reconstruction.

He was reelected three times.

Just 20 days after taking office for his fourth term, Espy resigned after being appointed Secretary of Agriculture in the Cabinet of President Bill Clinton. He served as Secretary of Agriculture in 1993–94.

