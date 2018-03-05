Nonprofit claims JPD is destroying federal immigration orders

Mayor Lumumba says he is not aware if ICE has sent any immigration detention orders to the city, but if they did JPD would follow those orders. Source: WLBT

The City of Jackson is addressing some pretty serious allegations concerning its immigration policies, accusing officials of destroying federal orders.

The Mississippi Center For Public Policy filed a public records complaint with the state's Ethic Commission, claiming the Jackson Police Department is destroying papers that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents would use to deport undocumented immigrants.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba denies the claims, saying no one had made such an order and that Jackson is not a sanctuary city.

"There are no policies that prohibit our engagement," Mayor Lumumba said. "There are no policies or directives that would tell somebody to destroy anything. We have never issued any announcement of that kind."

The Center for Public Policy says by the city not maintaining those records, it shows a lack of transparency and they're requesting the Ethics Commission give instruction on future document storage.

"The goal of getting the information is to make sure that every citizen in Jackson knows just how bad the problem is," said Director of Mississippi Justice Institute and General Counsel Shadrack White. "Just how many have been arrested by JPD and then released back onto the streets without being turned over to ICE."

Mayor Lumumba says he is not aware if ICE has sent any immigration detention orders to the city, but if they did JPD would follow those orders. The Mayor also clarified that most holds and arrests go to the county jails, so the sheriff's department would likely get to keep certain records, he says, not the city.

