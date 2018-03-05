TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned gravel truck on I-55 South, McDowell Road causes traffic delays

Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter

An overturned dump truck has caused major traffic delays at I-55 South just before McDowell Road EX 92.

Construction crews are on site repairing the road and adding gravel following the morning landslide.

Crash on I-55 southbound before McDowell Rd EX 92 in #HindsCountyMS. Expect delays & #drivesmartms during your evening commute. Details: https://t.co/hjZYcnnwtA #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) March 5, 2018

Traffic is still delayed with an approximate wait time of 50 minutes.

