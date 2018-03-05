TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned gravel truck on I-55 South, McDowell R - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned gravel truck on I-55 South, McDowell Road causes traffic delays

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter
Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter
Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter
Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter Traffic jam at I-55 South before McDowell Road EX 92. Source: Skycopter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An overturned dump truck has caused major traffic delays at I-55 South just before McDowell Road EX 92.

Construction crews are on site repairing the road and adding gravel following the morning landslide.

Traffic is still delayed with an approximate wait time of 50 minutes.

We will update you as traffic clears.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly