Warren County residents on flood watch as water from Mississippi River rises

Residents in Warren County are on flood watch as heavy rain swells the Mississippi River and water steadily moves downstream. Source: WLBT

Emergency officials say the county has not issued any mandatory evacuations, so far, but folks are being urged to be careful and make the best decision for their safety. Source: WLBT

Six to eight roads and streets in the county and in Vicksburg have been temporarily shut down because they have anywhere from ten inches to ten feet on the them. Source: WLBT

While some folks have chosen to move to higher ground, others say are staying put for now. They admit the flood waters tend to be a bit of a challenge. Source: WLBT

Residents in Warren County are on flood watch as heavy rain swells the Mississippi River and water steadily moves downstream. Source: WLBT

Residents in Warren County are on flood watch as heavy rain swells the Mississippi River and water steadily moves downstream.

Pittman Road in Vicksburg now looks like a lake and emergency officials say this is just the beginning.

“Riverine floods, like you see now, is slow to get here," said Emergency Management Director John Elfer. "It hangs around for a while and takes long to leave.”

Elfer was out talking with residents on Chickasaw Road dealing with flooding headaches.

“Here we go again,” said one resident.

While some folks have chosen to move to higher ground, others say are staying put for now. They admit the flood waters tend to be a bit of a challenge.

“Right now, it is a bad stage," said one Warren County resident. "It is not high enough to get a boat out, but it is too high to drive in and out.”

Over in the county, on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake, Elfer says road will close Monday night because it's expected to go underwater.

RELATED: Public meeting dispels flooding rumors in Eagle Lake community

Six to eight roads and streets in the county and in Vicksburg have been temporarily shut down because they have anywhere from ten inches to ten feet on the them.

Emergency officials say the county has not issued any mandatory evacuations, so far, but folks are being urged to be careful and make the best decision for their safety.

“We are fortunate in this area in the way that we do see these floods often, so our residents somewhat prepared," said Elfer. "But we do get new folks coming into the community. We want people to respect the wildlife, slow down, especially at night along these adjacent highways and roads and pay attention.”

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.