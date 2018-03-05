Drivers who linger in the left lane may soon get fined

The bill lists the reasons when left lane driving would be allowed. They are for passing, exiting, or if the right lane is in disrepair or under construction. Source: WLBT

Both the House and Senate have now passed the bill. Governor Bryant's office tells us he does plan to sign it into law. It would take effect July 1. Source: WLBT

You may get a look of disapproval from other drivers, but that's all you'll get right now if you take your time in the left lane.

"I think it's a new fine for a new violation," said Rep. Cory Wilson during the House floor presentation. "Currently, it's not against the law to drive slow in the left lane."

House Bill 80 makes it so that folks can't hold up traffic in the left lane. If they do, they'll get fined.

Frustrated drivers say 'bring it on'.

"Get in your lane," said driver Bethany Johnson. "You have a whole lane designated for you."

The bill lists the reasons when left lane driving would be allowed. They are for passing, exiting, or if the right lane is in disrepair or under construction. Drivers say they think it would make the highways safer.

"See 'em riding in the lane, slow poking on the phone, texting, just driving slow in the wrong lane," noted driver Kenneth Brown. "It's trouble getting over when you're behind a person and they're riding slow. You have to get over, jump over, to keep from having accidents."

So what about this fine? The bill sets it between $5 and $50. We asked drivers if they think it's enough to deter the left lane slow pokes.

"Yeah, cause it adds up," noted Bethany Johnson. "So, I think it's enough. You get it too many times, it adds up. So, it's enough for me."

