FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warning cancelled for Hinds, Madison, Warren Counties

Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
Upshur County: On Sunday Morning, March 4, 2018 at approximately 0400 hours, Upshur County deputies responded to a business at 2335 Hwy 259 South in Diana, Texas in reference to a stabbing.More >>
The letter made its way onto Facebook with the donor’s name crossed out because of St. Jude’s privacy policy.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
