Groundbreaking ceremony and VIP event for Northpark redevelopment to be held March 8

Northpark will hold a ceremonial hard hat groundbreaking event on Thursday, March 8, to launch Phase 1 of the multi-million dollar redevelopment to the property.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee will be there to make remarks, along with the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce president Karen McKie, Senior Vice President of Marketing Najla Kayyem, Pacific Retail Capital Partners and the general manager of Northpark, Kasey Dickson.

Later that evening, officials from Northpark and Pacific Retail Capital Partners will host a VIP reception in celebration of the groundbreaking. It will be in the upper level near Belk.

The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. with the VIP reception starting at 6 and 8 p.m.

