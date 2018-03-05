Family wants illegal dumping on property to stop in Jackson

There's a street in the capital city that has literally become a dump site.

Property owners along the street have complained to Jackson officials, but nothing is being done.

For Ann LaGuan, Swift Street, just off McDowall Road in south Jackson, is full of fond memories of her father, Rev. H. T Frazier.

People used to live on Swift Street, not too long ago, in houses like the one that is now dilapidated. They're abandoned now. The people also raised horses, pigs and they had gardens out here as well. Once everybody moved out, others moved in with their trash.

"It's disheartening. My parents would not be happy to see it is this condition. We're not happy to see it in this condition," LaGuan said. "Being tax payers in the area, we still pay our taxes here. It's just sad."

LaGuan's family owns six lots along Swift, a dead end street. She says her family has tried to maintain the property after he father's death in 2008, but every time they clean it up out of their own pockets, illegal dumpers trash it back up.

"We've had no trespassing signs, but they've taken that down. We've put up poles or cables before; they'll cut the cables and that sort of thing, so we've done that before," family member John Patrick said.

LaGuan said she's contacted community improvement several times.

"And to this day, I've not heard anything from anyone," LaGuan says. "That's why I contacted WLBT, to get the word out that something needs to be done about this illegal dumping activity in the area."

"If it's on city property, we'll clean it ourselves," Commander Jaye Coleman of JPD support services said.

Commander Coleman says private property owners are responsible for maintaining their own property, even when there is illegal dumping.

"However, doing the research of that area, we have some state owned properties and we can use our solid waste and that's going to be one of the actions that we can go out there and look at it," Coleman said. "Neighborhood enhancement's going to go out there, basically try to clean it up and get it barricaded so we will have one less illegal place to dump."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.