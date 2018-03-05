Mississippi College receives nearly $2 million dollars from late Texas executive

A late Texas utility executive is leaving nearly $2 million to a Baptist college in Mississippi.



Mississippi College officials say they're getting the money after James R. Johnston died in September.



Born in Mount Olive, Mississippi in 1923, Johnston was wounded in battle while serving in the U.S. Army on D-Day in Europe and returned to Mississippi to complete his degree at the Clinton school in 1946. He met his wife, Teresa at Mississippi College, later moving to Houston.



He rose to chief financial officer of the utility now known as CenterPoint Energy.



Nephew Marc Padelford says Johnston strongly believed in Mississippi College's mission of educating people in a Christian setting.



Johnston also left money following his death to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville, Texas.



