Man shot in the ankle walking down McDowell Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot in the ankle walking down McDowell Road

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JPD is investigating a shooting that happened on McDowell Road. Source: Raycom Image Bank JPD is investigating a shooting that happened on McDowell Road. Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 32-year-old victim says he heard two men arguing before a shot was fired, striking him while he was walking on McDowell Road.

He was unable to provide any suspect information to JPD.

The injury appears to be non-life threatening. 

We will update you as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly