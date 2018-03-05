Man shot in the ankle walking down McDowell Road

JPD is investigating a shooting that happened on McDowell Road. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 32-year-old victim says he heard two men arguing before a shot was fired, striking him while he was walking on McDowell Road.

#JPD is investigating a shooting after a male arrived at a local hospital with non life-threatening injury to the ankle. Occurred while walking in the 200 block of McDowell Rd. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 6, 2018

He was unable to provide any suspect information to JPD.

The injury appears to be non-life threatening.

