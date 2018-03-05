Bulldogs sweep Gillom, Howell trophies

There was a lot of maroon and white at the Mississippi Sports hall of fame for the announcement of the 2018 Howell and Gillom trophy winners.

Mississippi State took home both honors.

Victoria Vivians won the Gillom Trophy and Quinndary Weatherspoon took home the Howell Trophy.

This is Vivians' fourth-straight season winning the trophy, which is a new record.

"Queen V" is the third Bulldog to score 2,000-career points, and is hitting 48.5 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from the 3-point arc and 81.4 percent from the free-throw line.

"I understand the significance that she's had on our program and the impact," MSU Women's Head Coach Vic Schaefer said following today's announcement. "She gave credibility to our program and allowed us to get all those great players behind her."

"I wouldn't say it was a goal," Vivians explained when asked if she was reaching for this trophy all season. "But I was trying to play good and just trying to better myself so I feel like if I better myself I will always have the opportunity to do something as special as this.

"Q" Weatherspoon was a finalist for the Howell Trophy the past two seasons.

In December, he became the 37th player in school history to score 1,000 points, and he now ranks 19th all-time with 1,305.

"Q has had an outstanding year," MSU Men's Head Coach Ben Howland said. "Bouncing back from an injury a year ago where he had to spend a lot of the off season last year just rehabbing that wrist. He has improved as a player and especially his ability to make plays for others."

"It feels great knowing that it's named after Ben Howland," Weatherspoon said when asked how excited he was to receive the trophy. "One of the greatest Mississippi State basketball players ever. For me to take it back to Mississippi State, it's exciting."

