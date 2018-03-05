MHSAA SEMIFINALS: Lawrence County defeats McComb 53-38

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
This is the third-straight Big House appearance for the Lady Tigers.
McComb down by 4 at the half.
Lady Tigers playing catch up now, Dellesheonia Dixon dishes to Zebreana Tucker, Tucker attacks the basket, first shot no good but she'd eventually get the bucket. McComb down by 9.
Camryn Davis finds Jakya Dampier waiting in the corner, Dampier drains a 3 and Lawrence County starts to seal the deal.
Lady Cougars up by as much as 17 in the 4th quarter.
Lawrence County defeats McComb 53-38 to advance to the 4A finals against Byhalia on Thursday.
