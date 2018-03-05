MHSAA SEMIFINALS: Raymond beats Gentry 75-57

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Raymond Rangers are the defending state champs.
In the first quarter, Robert Bell gets the rebound, Reginald Bolden takes it down court and Darrius Clark does the rest. Rams with a 4 point lead early on.
Next up, Bolden to Cartisco Brown for the 3. That ties things at 7. Brown had 9 points after 1.
Rangers in action now, Shardarrion Allen powers his way to the basket for the nice layup to tie things at 11.
Raymond down by 7, Jakorie Smith hits the corner trey to end the 1st quarter.
Gentry led Raymond by just 1 point at intermission, but the Rangers would go on to win this one 75-57.
They'll play Corinth in the title game Thursday night.
