This Morning on WLBT: Overnight rain causes flooding

Posted by Wilson Stribling, News Anchor
Good morning! All the rain we've gotten since Monday afternoon is causing some flooding problems in the metro. On the news this morning, we'll be live in Brandon, where residents tell us they get nervous every time it rains.

Thad Cochran's announcement that he plans to retire from the U.S. Senate before the end of his term sets us an intriguing scenario for this year's elections, as potential replacements weigh their options. We'll have the latest.

And we'll look ahead to the rest of the week in terms of the weather. Expect a mixed bag with regard to temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will break it down.

