Clinton's Eastside Elementary to hold open house

Eastside Elementary School is having a spring picnic and health fair on April 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will also be an open house for current third graders who will be entering fourth grade this fall.

“This event is open to the community, so people can come and go at the book fair, browse the art show, play some games and get a bite to eat at the food trucks,” says Eastside teacher and event organizer Landa Strum.

Eastside, Clinton’s fourth- and fifth-grade school, is located on Arrow Drive on the same campus as Northside Elementary School.

The April event will include bounce houses, face painting, an obstacle course, assorted games, a book fair and art show. A seminar will be held for current third-graders and their families to learn about expectations for fourth grade and to meet the faculty and staff at Eastside.

For more information, contact the school at 601-924-7261.

