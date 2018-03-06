Cooking on stove causes fire in Jackson apartment - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cooking on stove causes fire in Jackson apartment

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson apartment caught fire Monday night.

The apartment complex is called Sykes Park Manor located on Skyes Road.

According to Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, it appears the fire started from food on the stove.

No injuries were reported.

