Woodgrain Distribution to create 25 jobs in Jackson

Building products company Woodgrain Distribution is opening a distribution center in Jackson.

The project is a $5 million investment and creates 25 jobs.

“As a regional distribution hub, Jackson provides companies like Woodgrain Distribution a number of competitive advantages, including efficient access to major interstates, allowing them to effectively meet the needs of their customers,” said Governor Phil Bryant.

Woodgrain Distribution delivers moulding and millwork products, including traditional and decorative moulding and doors, to retail customers and distributors.

The company is locating operations in an existing facility located on I-55 South Frontage Road in Jackson.

“As a building products distributor throughout the Southeast, we felt that Jackson was a very central location to be able to better serve our customers and position us for future growth,” said Woodgrain Distribution President Todd Dame.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance with available tax incentives. The company is eligible for local tax abatements from the city of Jackson and Hinds County.

“MDA is pleased to welcome Woodgrain Distribution as the newest member of the Central Mississippi business community. Woodgrain’s proven track record of excellence coupled with the region’s skilled workforce and a supportive business environment positions Woodgrain Distribution for many years of success in Hinds County,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Woodgrain Distribution will begin operations in Jackson in late spring. The company expects to fill the 25 new jobs by June.

