21 Mississippi State opens new Dudy Noble Field with midweek series

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Following an 11-game stretch away from home to open the season, Mississippi State is ready to open its 2018 home slate with a five-game home stand at the new Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday.

The Diamond Dawgs (6-5) will host New Mexico State (8-4) for a pair of 6:30 p.m. CT starts on Tuesday and Wednesday. While MSU will play five home games over a six-day span, the Bulldogs will also play 10 of their next 11 games at home in Starkville.

With a $55 million construction project in progress that will result in the new Dudy Noble Field, State will play 23 regular season home games in 2018 as construction on the entire project is to be completed in February 2019.

State is currently ranked No. 21 by D1 Baseball and No. 26 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, along with receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

This week’s meetings will mark the first all-time meetings between the two programs in the sport of baseball. Nine of the 29 teams MSU will face in 2018 will also be first-time opponents for the Diamond Dawgs.

With a little over 27 hours until first pitch at the #NewDude, make sure you’re familiar with some of the policies!#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/XEiNMmayEA — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) March 5, 2018

The sun is up & we'll play baseball here tonight!



See you at the #NewDude! #HailState?? pic.twitter.com/xJU8hgVtUw — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) March 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.