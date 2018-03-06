Governor Bryant announces he won't appoint himself to Cochran's - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Governor Bryant announces he won't appoint himself to Cochran's seat

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Governor Bryant just announced he will not appoint himself for Senator Cochran's seat.

He said that he feels there is something nefarious about that. Bryant is, however, on the lookout for someone who wants to live in D.C. and do right by Mississippi.

Bryant said that Cochran has done an admirable job and is still technically Senator until April 1st.

