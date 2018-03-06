Quinndary & Nick Weatherspoon earn All-SEC honors

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

After an impressive regular season on the court, Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon have each been recognized by the Southeastern Conference.

Natives of Canton, Miss., Quinndary Weatherspoon was named second-team All-SEC, while Nick Weatherspoon etched a spot on the All- Freshman squad.

“It’s always an honor and blessing,” said the elder Weatherspoon, who won the Howell Trophy on Monday. “But these types of awards don’t happen without great teammates and coaches.”

Earlier this year, the junior standout became the 37th player in MSU history to reach 1,000-career points. He’s now tied with Rich Knarr for 19th with 1,305. He also finished the regular season leading the team in points (456/14.7) and steals (45).

Within the SEC, he’s currently 14th in scoring, sixth in steals, third in field goal percentage, 11th in assists and 17th in rebounding.

Nick Weatherspoon stood out during his first season in Starkville.

He started all 31 games and is second on the team with total points (345/11.1). He scored in double-digits in 23 times, with his first coming in his collegiate debut against Alabama State with 11 points.

“One of my goals was to make this the freshman team,” said the younger Weatherspoon, who was a finalist for the Howell Trophy. “As a team, we’ve got so much still to play for. I’m grateful for my teammates and coaches putting me in a position to be successful and grow.”

Nick was also tabbed the SEC Player of the Week on Feb. 5 after scoring a combined 31 points, 4 assists and two steals at South Carolina and at home versus Georgia.

And like his brother, his name can be found throughout the freshman record books.

His 345 points are the eighth most, while his 11.1 scoring average is 10th best. He also stands at ninth with 129 made fields, while he’s tied for ninth with 63 made free throws. He’s also logged 883 minutes, the 10th most by a freshman.

The Dawgs, who recorded their 18th 20-plus win season in school history, are back in action Thursday at the SEC Tournament in St. Louis against LSU. Tip at Scottrade Arena is set for 6 p.m.