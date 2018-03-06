Protesters rally at State Capitol to change state flag

Some Mississippians believe the state flag has is a historical tribute, but many others see it as divisive. Source: WLBT

There was more pressure on lawmakers Tuesday to change the state flag as a rally was held on the south steps of the Capitol.

A number of groups were represented in a small protest.

They said lawmakers should listen to their appeal and those who don't vote for change that represents all of Mississippi should be voted out of office.

The state has been divided over the use of a Confederate symbol in the current official flag.

Some Mississippians believe the state flag has is a historical tribute, but many others see it as divisive.

A number of alternative flag designs have been proposed, but no new flag proposal has gotten out of committee in the past three years.

