Class 62 graduates from Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper School

Out of 512 applicants to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper School, MHP graduated the top 57 cadets Tuesday.

The class went through the school with the motto, "We survived the training, we made it through, we are and forever will be Class 62."

"One of these troopers turned 21 years old in the Academy. One of them has 21 years of law enforcement experience," said Commissioner of Public Safety Marshall Fisher.

The cadets pledge to give their blood sweat and tears for their state in a "Cadet's Creed" they recite at the graduation.

I stand here, a proud cadet of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 62. It is my desire to become a State Trooper. In order to do this, I must sacrifice in blood, sweat, and tears, for this I am willing. I promise to give no less than 100 percent of my mental and physical capabilities in any undertaking in this school. I promise to keep my moral standards high, in keeping with the tradition of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and will never embarrass myself, another cadet or any officer of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. I will always be faithful to God, family, my country, and my state. I believe in God and with His help, I will accomplish my goal of becoming a State Trooper.

Class 62 is the first time since 1980 that three women have graduated in the same class. All three of them are mothers.

"If your actions inspire others to dream more, to do more, to learn more, and to become more, you are a leader," said Colonel Chris Gilliard with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Tuesday served as a starting date to a new journey for those who turned today from cadet to trooper, like Squad Leader Derrick Qualls, whose family and friends came to support him.

"We were so excited! We wanted to holler but we couldn't. He's a good officer. he's such a good guy, and he believes in doing right," said Rhonda Weathersby, Carolyn Jones, and India Walker, who came out to support Jones' cousin, 3rd Squad Leader Derrick Qualls.

This is the 80th anniversary of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which was honored with the slogan "Remembering the past; embracing the present; securing the future."

This class brings some relief for an organization that's been stretched extremely thin, with just 482 troopers, spread out among 82 counties.

"145 of our troopers are now eligible for retirement, so you see the importance of this class, and the ones that will graduate into the near future," said Governor Phil Bryant.

February 26, the Commissioner of Public Safety launched an investigation into what he called "mistreatment" of cadets at the trooper school, which is known to be extremely rigorous.

"We had to adapt and overcome. From this point, our minds and bodies went into survival mode. We started to live minute by minute. This was the only one to continue, and move forward, and make it through the first few weeks of patrol school," explained the Cadet President of MHP Class 62, Jesse Slater.

Commissioner Marshall Fisher, and the Public Information Officer for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Warren Strain, declined to comment on the matter today, saying they would rather focus on the graduation.

Governor Phil Bryant is already pushing for a 63rd trooper class.

