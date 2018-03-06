AG calls for restitution for child pornography victims

Attorney General Jim Hood joined 54 attorneys general today in calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly pass the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2017 (S.2152). The bill would establish guidelines for restitution and ensure that victims receive timely and meaningful compensation.

In order to receive restitution, a child pornography victim must pursue every case in which a defendant was found to possess pictures of them. Digital photographs of each child victim are trafficked worldwide and there may be thousands of defendants found to possess each victim’s pictures. Victims may only receive a small amount of restitution in each case.

“Victims of this disgusting crime should not be treated any differently when it comes to restitution, and perpetrators should not get off the hook,” said General Hood. “Our office works hard to lock up the people who are exploiting our children, and the process should be completed with those victims being fairly compensated for the harm caused to them.”

The National Associations of Attorney General (NAAG) sent a letter to House leadership, which reads, in part: “Preventing victims from collecting full restitution protects defendants, who are shielded from having to pay meaningful costs to those they have harmed… While nothing can undo the harm done to these victims by perpetrators who produce, share and views these images, Congress can act to make it easier for victims to receive meaningful restitution.”

The letter was sent to the House on Tuesday since the U.S. Senate already passed the bill on January 23.

NAAG supported similar legislation in 2014, which passed the Senate but not the House.

