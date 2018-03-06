HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier to headline 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship’s Women’s Day

Tournament officials at the Sanderson Farms Championship announced the 2018 Women’s Day keynote speaker will be, for the first time, a couple.

Erin and Ben Napier, stars of HGTV’s Home Town and residents of Laurel, will headline the fifth annual Women’s Day luncheon at The Country Club of Jackson on Tuesday, October 23.

“We are happy to announce that International Paper is returning as presenting sponsor for our fifth Women’s Day,” said Steve Jent, the tournament’s executive director. “We are truly grateful for their generous support, as we are able to create an outstanding experience for our attendees.”

“At International Paper, women represent an essential component of our business groups, facilities, and communities,” said Quinn Thompson, Director, Diversity and Talent Acquisition. “We thank our female employees for their insight, unique perspective, and contributions. International Paper is proud to return as Presenting Sponsor of the Sanderson Farms Championship Women’s Day Luncheon.”

Season 2 of Home Town currently airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Home and Garden Television.

The Napiers are famous for their restoration of homes in small town Mississippi.

After the couple renovated their own 1925 Craftsman-style cottage in Laurel’s historic district, they now use that experience to revitalize and preserve the quaint, historic town about which they are very passionate. The premiere of Home Town was the second highest rated series premiere in HGTV history.

In February, the network officially confirmed Season 3 for the series.

