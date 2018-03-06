3 On Your Side: Raw sewage flowing down street concerns neighbors

This week, residents in a south Jackson neighborhood contacted 3 On Your Side for help with a sewage problem.

The issue is raw sewage is flowing down their street and they can't seem to get anyone to fix it.

It's been happening for over three years.

Residents on Glenstone Circle are having to plug their nose as they look at manhole that spewing raw sewage into the street.

"It's a health hazard and it's nasty," said Mary Gardner. "You can smell the scent yourself and there's grey water coming from the street from here all the way."

Mary Gardner and Cathy Turner say they've called the city about the problem and they've responded, cleaning out the manhole multiple times, but the sewage always comes back.

The sewage line is coming from the Forest Hill Nursing Center. Managers there say it's overflowing because of a collapsed sewage line owned by the city.

"Yes, I'm worried," said Turner. "My great nieces come over here and play, but what if they go over there and pick up a rock.That's sewage, raw sewage."

3 On Your Side contacted the city and they said they're aware of the problem, but didn't have a timeline on when they would fix the collapsed sewer line.

In the meantime, the sewage continues to flow at a steady rate into the storm drain, right past several homes, where residents are desperate for a solution.

