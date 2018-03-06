Flood walls go up in Vicksburg to prevent flooding

Flood walls are going up around the riverfront in Vicksburg. The rising Mississippi River is sending huge amounts of water downstream, flooding rural roads and neighborhoods.

“It depends on what the river does. Once we get it up, we will have it in place until we know the river is not going to come back up,” said Vicksburg Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman.

Around seven gates are up along the Riverfront, ranging from 20 to 30 feet tall.

“It will be steel beams installed, with wooden logs installed on them, with chains binding them down,” said Van Norman.

As the Mississippi River rises, the goal of each barrier is to prevent rising water from spilling over into this area doing major damage.

“Protect life and property and that is what we're doing,” said Warren County EMA Director Jon Elfer.

Area business owners agree that the extra layer of protection is a must.

“This is good. It will help hold the water and keep it from coming in,” said one business owner.

Flood waters have managed to creep up in other parts of the city as well as Warren County. Nearly a dozen neighborhood streets and roads are closed because they are covered with water.

“We anticipate that Highway 465 will close sometime this evening, we thought they were going to do it yesterday. It is a little bit slower than we anticipated, MDOT is monitoring that. I just spoke to those folks. That's where we are now, just waiting on 50.5 for March 17th,” said Elfer.

Emergency officials say do not drive through standing water and be safe.

“We will see high-water at least until the end of March if not until the first part of April,” said Elfer.

