Family of deadly hit and run victim searches for answers

The mother of a hit and run victim who was killed Friday is hoping to connect with the trucker who discovered her daughter's body on a Jackson highway.

"The 18-wheeler shielded my baby so no one else would hit her," said Maxine Johnson as tears filled her eyes and ran down her cheeks. The heartbroken mother shows gratitude to the truck driver who stopped when he saw her daughter's body on Highway 49.

"The 18-wheeler whoever you are I just want to say thank you," added the grieving mother. "Thank you for doing what you did for her because she was not so much alone".

37-year-old Tiffany Gregory died of blunt force trauma and was found a mile from Garden Memorial Park cemetery, where Jackson Police found her gold Ford Taurus hours after her body was discovered.

"They went out there and they noticed her car was out there stuck in mud, and they did see where her footprints were out there to show that she had been trying to push her car out of the mud," said Gregory's niece Denitria Washington.

Family members say the Jackson State University contract worker often went to the cemetery to talk with her deceased brother.

They also say police told them she had an argument with her boyfriend earlier in the evening.

According to relatives, the two were seen on surveillance video going in separate directions after the disagreement. Gregory lived just over two miles from the cemetery in Presidential Hills.

"Apparently she had been walking from the memorial. As you can see it's right down 49," said Washington. "So she figured that maybe she can walk there and come straight home. So that's why we're not understanding why she was on the opposite side of the road".

Gregory's family is asking for closure as they prepare to bury her.

Funeral arrangements are set for Saturday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Rosemont M.B. Church in Jackson.

Public viewing is Friday from 1-6 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Home. Family visitation is Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

"If anybody knows anything we would like closure and comfort," added Washington.

If you have any information contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

