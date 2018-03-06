Cochran's resignation has broad political implications

There are many broad implications of what will happen to Senator Cochran's soon-to-be open Senate seat. Source: WLBT

There are many broad implications of what will happen to Senator Cochran's soon-to-be open Senate seat.

Despite previous speculation, Governor Phil Bryant told reporters Tuesday that he will not appoint himself to Cochran's seat, nor does he have an interest in running for the seat in the special election. Even still, there are a lot of variables at play in the coming weeks and months.

We're in for a big political year in Mississippi. Republican analyst Andy Taggart says Cochran's resignation now adds to that.

"Anytime there's an off year, meaning outside a Presidential election year, a Congressional race and particularly Senate races and particularly two in a single state, you can bet the eyes of the nation will be on us," said Taggart.

Millsaps political science professor Nathan Shrader notes two races at once is rare.

"I double checked the statistics this morning, in the last three decades, there's only been ten of these types of occurrences in the United States of America where you had two Senate seats from states showing up since 1978 on the ballot at the same time in the same year," explained Taggart. "So, this is really abnormal as far as American politics goes."

To add to that, this gives you more perspective.

"We've only had 5 people in those seats in 105 years," noted Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith. "You don't often see them come up. You don't often see an open seat."

The Republican Party is looking to maintain those seats. So you may be wondering how involved they can get in the special election that won't involve party primaries.

"The party could endorse," Smith explained. "The party's goal is going to be to make sure we send two solid Republicans to D.C. and in the special election we'll determine whether or not our involvement directly is helpful or unhelpful. And if it's helpful to sending a Republican, we'll certainly provide our resources and do what we can to make sure that happens."

To add to the national interest, there is a lot of attention of whether Republicans can maintain control of the Senate with these mid-term elections. With two seats at play in Mississippi, everyone will be watching.

