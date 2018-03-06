JPS to close four elementary schools in the upcoming year

JPS is closing four elementary schools in the upcoming school year. Source: WLBT Archives

The Board of Trustees for Jackson Public Schools voted to close four elementary schools and transform them into community assets during their regular meeting on March 6.

Brown, French, George and Woodville Heights Elementary schools will close in the 2018-2019 school year.

The vote was taken after a recommendation from the District based on the results of a study conducted by the administration into the consolidation or closing of schools.

The increased costs to maintain aging buildings and school architecture design combined with decreased state funding and a decline in student enrollment led to the study.

RELATED: Will JPS close schools in restructuring effort?

The District looked at schools with approximately 200 students or less and schools with costly infrastructure repairs.

Brown Elementary has 193 students, 13 teachers and 23 support staff. The school has a projected cost for repairs of about $4.38 million. The students will attend Galloway Elementary School.

French Elementary has 200 students, 16 teachers and 21 support staff. The school needs $2.73 million in capital improvements. The students will be transferred to Lake and Raine Elementary Schools.

George Elementary has 129 students, 11 teachers and 11 support staff. The school needs about $2.75 million in repairs and renovations. Students will attend Isable and Casey Elementary Schools.

Woodville Heights Elementary has over 300 students but the school has repair and renovations costs projected at nearly $4 million. The school’s students will attend Bates, Oak Forest, and Timberlawn Elementary Schools.

Transportation will be provided to all students who are relocating to other school sites. Teachers and staff members will be offered opportunities to fill vacancies at other schools and offices across the District.

The schools will remain opened until the end of the current school year.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.