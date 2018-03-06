Mississippi Abortion Bill one step closer to becoming law

Mississippi is one step closer to having the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

State lawmakers are attempting to ban abortions in Mississippi after 15 weeks with House Bill 1510. That is a one week difference than what Jackson Women's Health Organization won't perform already. The bill passed with House Lawmakers a month ago and will go back with a change after going through the Senate. The bill originally called for felony charges to be brought against doctors who performed abortions after 15 weeks.

"The change makes no difference at all," a non-supporter of the bill, Derenda Hancock said. "Constantly there is another barrier, another barrier put in front of women just making it more and more difficult."

Hancock says she believes the Governor would have signed the law with or without the change, but it's a law she thinks will later be challenged.

"I mean this is going to be challenged before the ink is dry when Governor Bryant signs it," Hancock said. "So what they are really doing is wasting tax payer money. I mean this is not going to hold up in court."

Governor Phil Bryant and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves have both released statements saying Mississippi is committed to being the safest place for unborn children and this bill will be a step in that direction.

For House Bill 1510 to officially become law, the house will have to vote on it again. If there are no changes and it's approved, it will then head to the governor's desk for his final signature.

