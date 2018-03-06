Dean Scott named new Chief of Police in Pearl

The vote by the Board of aldermen passed six to one in a chamber packed with mostly fellow police officers showing support for Scott. Source: WLBT

Dean Scott was named the new Chief of Police in Pearl.

The vote by the Board of Aldermen passed six to one in a chamber packed with mostly fellow police officers showing support for Scott.

"I've been a resident of Pearl for over 20 years," said Scott. "I'm a homeowner here. My family's here. And this is home for me and I'm proud to represent it."

Scott came to the Pearl Police Department from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department eight months ago, but he has a 27 year career in law enforcement.

"What I can say here as Mayor of Pearl is that he's made a great impression on the police department since his arrival eight months ago," said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham. "And I'm proud to see these men and women that have come along beside him and the fact that he's shown great leadership and we're looking forward to having a safe city and I have all the confidence in the world that he can do so."

Scott says he has no plans to make any personnel changes.

