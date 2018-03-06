Rankin County man loses appeal on sex abuse conviction

A Rankin County man will remain in prison after his conviction was upheld.

A jury has convicted 53-year-old Ricky Shoemaker of one count of sexual battery and a second count of gratification of lust in 2016.

Shoemaker appealed his conviction claiming he received ineffective assistance of counsel, his indictment was defective, his convictions violate his right against double jeopardy and the circuit court erroneously admitted prior bad acts evidence.

Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed Shoemaker's convictions and sentences.

Shoemaker was convicted of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old step granddaughter.

Prosecutors say Shoemaker sexually abused the child over several years. The teen testified Shoemaker began sexually abusing her when she was five or six-years-old and the abuse ended when she was eleven or twelve.

Shoemaker was sentenced to twenty years for his sexual battery conviction and to a concurrent fifteen year sentence for his gratification of lust conviction, with five years suspended and five years of supervised probation.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.