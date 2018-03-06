Reed's Metals a true American success story in Lincoln County

His story is one the Mayor of Brookhaven describes as a "Great American Success Story".

Bernie Reed, owner of Reed's Metals, started in 1998 with a small shed and one employee.

Last year the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce named Reed's Metals, Industry of the Year.

Bernie Reed said, “this is our first hand shear. We had this built in 1998.



From that small green shed and that one manual cutting tool in rural Lawrence County, to this, 195 -thousand square feet at just this one location.

With 7 others in 7 states, Reed's Metals has grown into a major player in the metal roofing and building industry. Last year the company did 90 million dollars in sales, and that one employee, has become almost 300 hundred. So, why such success?

Bernie Reed explained, “you know our slogan is order today pickup today, it really should be order today pick up in 45 minutes. We have people walk in everyday, unannounced, they'll drive in from Mobile, New Orleans, way off, they'll pass a lot of our competitors and when they get here sit down, place their order, before they pull back to get it its already been sent down to be processed, they can get a custom cut roof for a house and leave within 45 minutes.”

Even with the success of the past , Reed believes the company's brighter days are still ahead, with their new ability to make industrial sized metal buildings.

“What that means to the customer and what that means to Reed's metals is we can actually build a 200 foot clear span building and ship them all over the United States, we can even ship them out of the country”, Reed said.

And now Reed's Metals is about to get some national TV exposure.

“HGTV contacted us and wanted to know if we wanted to put a metal roof on one of their houses and we said absolutely”, said Reed.

That HGTV episode actually aired Monday night, exposing Reed's Metals to the nation.

Reed's Metals is also a good corporate community citizen. They have a campaign each year around Christmas called Covering the Community.

They take nominations from the community and donate and install a roof to someone in need.

They do this in each area where they have a store location.

