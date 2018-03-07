MHSAA SEMIFINALS: Forest Hill Beats Canton 59-43

Forest Hill just punched their ticket to the Championship game in the Big House. The Patriots soundly put together a game that featured great shooting outside the arc, and domination under the rim.

Forest's Ladarius Marshall got open several times for huge momentum dunks and jumps shots to take the crowd out of their seats. He had 18 points and six rebounds in the game. He was one of two player that shined for the Patriots, though.

Keondre Montgomery, is the guy that has been the focal point to Forest Hill's season. In tonight bout against Canton, he had 22 points and 6 rebounds.

At one point, things got physical in the game. Montgomery and a Canton player got wrapped up. After a shove, he and Marshall followed the fouls with points and the Pats never looked back.

Canton's Brandon Weatherspoon led the Tigers with 11 points and 6 rebounds. His speed and presence on the court gave his team the motivation to keep attacking the court, but couldn't get the shots to stay with Forest Hill.

Forest Hill- 59 Canton- 43

