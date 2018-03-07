MHSAA SEMIFINAL: Olive Branch defeat Callaway 71-50

Olive Branch didn't take their foot off the gas in their semifinal against Callaway. The Conquistadors went on a 24-7 run on the Chargers in the first quarter. But Callaway did make things interesting. The Chargers had a 18 point 2nd quarter, and got there through several big shots from Deonte' Spencer.

Kelvin Allen found his way around the Charger's lanes to light up the scoreboard and had 27 points for the 'Quistadors. He and the bench caught Callaway off guard and quickly made shots to widen the eyes of the fans.

De'Corian Jeffries also had 20 points for Olive Branch, making the lead even further in several quarters.

The Chargers and coach Davis Sanders were cool, calm, and collected the whole game. Being down by 18 points or more, wasn't intimidating to them. Daeshun Ruffin, and Larry Holmes both kept running into the belly of Olive Branch. It paid off multiple times getting them points, but in the end the Conquistadors pulled away and won the game.

Olive Branch- 71 Callaway- 50

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.