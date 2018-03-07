MHSAA Semifinals: West Jones Lady Mustangs defeat Ridgeland 72-60

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
West Jones style of play reflected their mascot. The Broncos kept running, and bullying their way into the Ridgeland paint. A route that worked well for West Jones. Their attack got them three quarters of 19 points or more.
The Broncos were led by a monster game from Brikayla Gray who had 30 points and 15 rebounds. Briana Carr also had a huge game with 15 points and 6 rebounds to get the Broncos into the championship game against Hattiesburg.
West Jones- 72 Ridgeland- 60
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.