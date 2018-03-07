MHSAA Semifinals: West Jones Lady Mustangs defeat Ridgeland 72-6 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHSAA Semifinals: West Jones Lady Mustangs defeat Ridgeland 72-60

Posted by Nick Ducote, Multi-Media Journalist
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

West Jones style of play reflected their mascot. The Broncos kept running, and bullying their way into the Ridgeland paint. A route that worked well for West Jones. Their attack got them three quarters of 19 points or more. 

The Broncos were led by a monster game from Brikayla Gray who had 30 points and 15 rebounds. Briana Carr also had a huge game with 15 points and 6 rebounds to get the Broncos into the championship game against Hattiesburg.

West Jones- 72   Ridgeland- 60

