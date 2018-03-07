Coming up on WLBT: Four JPS schools closing

This will be one of our top stories this morning: JPS has decided to close four schools. We'll have a live report with details at the top of the hour.
The Magnolia State moves one step closer to having the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. We'll be live with more on this story at 6.
The city of Pearl has a new top cop. We'll introduce you when you join us.
See you in 10.
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>