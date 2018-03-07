Power lines down across Clinton Blvd. after bad wreck

Power lines down on Clinton Blvd. after wreck Source: WLBT

Power lines down on Clinton Blvd. after wreck Source: WLBT

Power lines down on Clinton Blvd. after wreck Source: WLBT

Power lines down on Clinton Blvd. after wreck Source: WLBT

Power lines are down across the road near a Jackson gas station.

The wreck happened on Country Club Drive near Clinton Blvd.

Entergy is on scene working to fix the power lines.

A white car has driven off the road and power lines are draping across the road in front of the Raceway gas station.

We have a crew on the scene working to find out if there are any injuries and what may have caused this wreck.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.