Free Hepatitis C testing for Veterans

The Mississippi Community Veterans Engagement Board (MS-CVEB), in coordination with the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi, will offer Hepatitis C testing to their enrolled Veterans. Veterans not enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to enroll, and take advantage of screening and potential treatments.
Hepatitis C affects millions, and it is essential that all Veterans be tested. A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) study shows that new drug regimens for Hepatitis C have resulted in “remarkably high” cure rates among patients in VA’s national health care system.
Mississippi VA facilities have noticed remarkable cure rates, as well. Since January 1, 2014, the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center has treated a total of 555 Veterans for Hepatitis C. Ninety-three percent of those who completed treatment were cured, at the Jackson VAMC. The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi has treated 1,183 Veterans with Hepatitis C, and 96 percent have been cured of the virus.
If you are an eligible Veteran and enrolled in VA health care, medical staff will provide walk-in testing on March 15, 2018, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the following locations:
If you are not enrolled in VA health care and are an eligible Veteran, VA staff will be on site to initiate enrollment, or Veterans may call 855-574-7296 to complete an enrollment application, or visit your nearest VA medical center or clinic. You can also enroll online at www.vets.gov.
WHAT TO BRING: DD 214, Valid picture ID
