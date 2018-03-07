Crime Stoppers searching for Brandon purse snatcher

Crime Stoppers is looking for information that will lead to the arrest of a purse snatcher.

On Sunday, February 25, at 5 p.m., a victim was shopping at Tuesday Morning in Brandon when her purse was taken from her shopping cart.

The offender then went to Walmart and purchased more than $1,000 worth of items from the store, using the victim's credit card. The offender remained in Walmart from 8:30 p.m. to 2:10 a.m. purchasing items.

The purse snatcher is described as a white woman in her mid to late 40s. She was wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt, a ball cap and black leggings, and she carried a Hello Kitty purse.

She was driving a gray Ford Focus with a blue Carmax tag.

If you can help solve this crime, you could be eligible for a reward. Call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online by clicking on the tab on the Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers webpage.

