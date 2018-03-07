Two injured after SUV overturns on I-20 in Clinton

An SUV rolled over on I-20 westbound at the Norrell Road exit in Clinton.

A pregnant woman is being extricated from the SUV right now. At least two people are injured.

According to Mark Jones, with Clinton Police Clinton fire department and Clinton police department are responding.

Travel is expected to be impacted through the area as the westbound lane is closed.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get details. We will keep you up to date on this developing story.

