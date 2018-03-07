Dollar general robbed at gunpoint on Northside Dr.

The Dollar General on Northside Drive was just held at gunpoint by two men. Source: WLBT

The Dollar General on Northside Drive was robbed at gunpoint by two men Wednesday morning around 9:30.

The two men held customers and workers at gunpoint, stealing money from the cash register, then robbing a customer of her belongings.

The suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing, and masks obstructing their face. Security footage from inside the store may help police to identify the criminals.

They ran into the woods after the robbery, heading West.

Jackson police searched the woods behind the store for clues that may help them in the case. They're asking that if you have any information, to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers immediately.

