3 On The Road: Lincoln County Civic Center - an outdoor lovers paradise

The fields are green and it's a baseball lover's dream for young batters in Brookhaven. The Lincoln Civic Center and baseball complex is the new award-winning hub for a variety of outdoor activity.

The vista is beautiful; five well-groomed baseball fields.

Quinn Jordan is the Director.

"We are very proud of our new jewel here in Lincoln County that is our new five baseball field complex," said Jordan. "We got voted this year's number one facility in south Mississippi in baseball. There are a lot of baseball complexes around the state of Mississippi and that's quite an honor."

There is a large equestrian center open to the public daily with 39 stalls.

"It is a 44-acre facility that is being able to be utilized for equine events, Bovine events," added Jordan. "We have a lot of family reunions, receptions, seminars; that's through our main building. of course we have our arena and stall barn that we previously mentioned."

You can even park your RV here temporarily or long term.

District 3 Supervisor Nolan Williamson was one of the first on board to support the baseball complex.

"We needed it," said Supervisor Williamson. "We had three fields across the city. Kids were going everywhere, McComb too. Parents had one child playing in Brookhaven and one in McComb, now they are all here."

He considers it an economic driver for the county. We are told this multi million dollar facility is a place for good clean fun, and a little competition on the fields or in the arena.

"One of the things we looked at is a well rounded community. it's something that allows us to offer a service to our citizens here in Lincoln County. explained Jordan. "Sometimes it's not about infrastructure needs, it's about entertainment and quality of life.So when someone moves to a community they look at schools and quality of life for their kids."

Most all agree, the investment by the county and corporate sponsors will pay big dividends for years to come.

