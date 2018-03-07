3 On The Road: Lincoln County Civic Center - an outdoor lovers paradise

One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>